Surfing Champs Get Docuseries From Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered a new, six-part documentary series about the world’s best surfers as they compete for the World Surf League title.

From Box to Box Films and the World Surf League, the as-yet-untitled docuseries will go behind-the-scenes to chronicle the aspirations, failures and accomplishments as each surfer endeavors to remain on the elite WSL Championship Tour.

As described by Apple TV+, each episode will explore the competitors who make up the 2021 WSL Men’s and Women’s Championship Tour, taking viewers to incredible surfing locations across the globe, starting in Hawaii. The docuseries will showcase various surfing cultures, as well as look at timely subjects tied to the sport including eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation.

The docuseries will be produced for Apple by Box to Box Films and in partnership with the WSL. Oscar- and BAFTA Award-winner James Gay-Rees (Exit Through the Giftshop, Amy), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), and Erik Logan (World Surf League) will executive produce on behalf of Box to Box Films.

The series is among an expanding offering of unscripted series on Apple TV+ including Greatness Code, a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; Dear…, from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; Emmy Award-nominated docuseries Home; and upcoming documentary event series The Supermodels from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries to be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple.