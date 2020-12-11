Supreme Court Rejects Texas’ Effort To Throw Out Presidential Election Results In Four Other States

The Supreme Court tossed out a suit filed by the attorney general of Texas and backed by President Donald Trump that sought to throw out the results of the election in four states that went for Joe Biden.

Trump had pinned his hopes on the court taking the case, even though legal experts were certain that the justices would reject the effort. Nevertheless, more than 100 Republican House members joined a brief supporting the lawsuit, even though it sought to overturn the will of voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The court ruled that the state of Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Attorneys general in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which urged the court to reject the case.

“The U.S. Supreme Court saw through this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and its swift denial should make anyone contemplating further attacks on our election think twice,” Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.

The court did not announce any dissents to their ruling. Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Clarence Thomas, said that they would have allowed the case to be filed, but would not grant other relief.