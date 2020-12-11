Supreme Court Rejects Texas’ Effort To Throw Out Presidential Election Results In Four Other States

The Supreme Court tossed out a suit filed by the attorney general of Texas and backed by President Donald Trump that sought to throw out the results of the election in four states that went for Joe Biden.
Trump had pinned his hopes on the court taking the case, even though legal experts were certain that the justices would reject the effort. Nevertheless, more than 100 Republican House members joined a brief supporting the lawsuit, even though it sought to overturn the will of voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The court ruled that the state of Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
Attorneys general in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which urged the court to reject the case.
The court did not announce any dissents to their ruling. Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Clarence Thomas, said that they would have allowed the case to be filed, but would not grant other relief.
“In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” Alito said in the Supreme Court’s order. “I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”
Earlier on Friday, Trump urged and tried to pressure the court to take up the matter, writing, “If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again.”
But Trump’s team and his supporters have lost dozens of cases challenging the election results. On Monday, the Electoral College will meet to cast ballots in the election, which in past years has been a formality. Biden won the electoral vote, 306-232.
Around the time that the court issued its order rejecting the case, Trump tweeted out a post-election campaign ad that claimed widespread fraud, but Twitter quickly flagged the post.
The Supreme Court earlier this week rejected another challenge, brought by Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania, seeking to overturn the state’s certification of the results.
The legal theory behind the case was the subject of harsh criticism, as even some Senate Republicans questioned the practicality of one state suing to stop other states from carrying out their elections.
“Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said in a statement.
Chapman University in Orange County even distanced itself from one of its faculty members, John Eastman, who represented Trump in a filing urging the court to take the case.
