‘Superstore’: NBC Comedy To End With Season 6

Cloud 9 is closing for good as NBC’s Superstore is coming to an end with its sixth season.

The network is ending the show after this current run – taking the total number of episodes of the single-camera comedy to 113.

It comes after America Ferrera departed the show earlier this season. Ferrera, who was set to exit at the end of season five, guest starred in the first two episodes of this season, which returned at the end of October.

The show returns on Thursday January 14 at 8:30pm with 11 more episodes to air this season.

It is the latest comedy move at NBC, which pulled Connecting last month. The network has Brooklyn Nine-Nine returning in 2021 and will have high hopes for new shows including Mr. Mayor, Young Rock and Kenan, which are all set to debut next year.

Superstore, set in the fictional big-box store Cloud 9, stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Spitzer Holding Company and the District.

Spitzer is currently working on NBC pilot American Auto, set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green last year renewed their overall deals with Universal Television and executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s The Bold Type on Freeform.

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” added Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”