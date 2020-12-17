‘Superstore’ Bo & Cheyenne Spinoff Starring Johnny Pemberton & Nichole Sakura In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: As Superstore is wrapping its run on NBC with the current sixth season, the network is looking to extend the franchise with Bo & Cheyenne, a proposed spinoff written by Superstore co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. The project, now in script development, would star Superstore series regular Nichole Sakura and recurring player Johnny Pemberton.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Bridget Kyle & Vicky LUu Courtesy photos

In Bo & Cheyenne, Bo (Pemberton) and Cheyenne (Sakura) balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.

Kyle and Luu executive produce Bo & Cheyenne alongside Superstore creator/executive producer Justin Spitzer via his The Spitzer Holding Company, and Superstore executive producers Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad via The District. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Sakura has played Cloud 9 associate Cheyenne Thompson as a series regular for Superstore‘s entire six-season run. A pregnant high school student at the start of the series, Cheyenne gave birth to her daughter, Harmonica, in the store in the first-season finale, and married her boyfriend Derek “Bo” Thompson (Pemberton) during the second season. This season, Cheyenne was promoted to floor supervisor.

NBC

Pemberton’s Bo is Cheyenne’s immature, wannabe-rapper husband and father of Harmonica. Bo, who worked briefly at Cloud 9, has appeared in a total of 13 episodes to date.