‘Superman & Lois’: First Full-Length Look At Tyler Hoechlin In Superman Suit With “Streamlined Muscle Structure”

The CW has unveiled the first full-length look at Tyler Hoechlin in full, caped super-regalia for the upcoming series Superman & Lois, and the latest incarnation of the Man of Steel carries what the designers call a “classic, timeless vibe” updated for the “modern arena.”

With “streamlined muscle structure,” no less. See the photo below.

“I find that the new suit is representative of the show,” said Hoechlin, who plays Superman/Clark Kent in the series that debuts in February. “Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before.”

Designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her Los Angeles-based Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering, the new costume is described as having “a classic, timeless vibe that both harkens back to the Superman we all grew up with while grounding him and elevating the suit in a modern arena with updated techniques and applications.”

Related Story DC Comics’ ‘Naomi’ TV Series From Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship In Works At The CW

“We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a ‘jumping-off point’ and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations,” said Shannon. “A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois.”

The new series was developed for the CW by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, based on the DC Comics characters. Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star in the title roles, with Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff John serving as executive producers.

Hoechlin said he appreciates “the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it.”

“But it’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about ‘my new suit,'” the actor said, “because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it. I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

The CW will release a two-shot photo of Clark Kent and Lois Lane later this week.

Superman & Lois premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, on The CW.