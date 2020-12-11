‘Superman & Lois’: First-Look Photo Of The CW’s Lois Lane And Bespectacled Clark Kent

The CW released the first full-length photo of the new Lois Lane and Clark Kent from the upcoming Superman & Lois series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch in the title roles.

The duo’s contemporary styling includes updated eyewear for Clark – no Buddy Holly spectacles in sight – and a brown suede-like jacket for Lois. The network previously released face shots of the caped Superman and Lois.

See the new photo below.

“From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave,” said Tulloch in a statement accompanying the photo. “Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable, and fallible, romantic, and goofy and a clutz – I just find her really appealing.”

Continued the actress, “I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her. She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working and she really embodies the aphorism ‘be the change you wish to see in the world.’ She is not intimidated by anyone. She wants to save the world with words.”

Earlier this week, the network unveiled Superman’s new suit, which adds a “streamlined muscle structure” to the classic blue and red tights.

Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm PT on The CW.

Here’s the new photo: