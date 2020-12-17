‘Superman & Lois’ Adds ‘Tyrant’ Star Adam Rayner As Morgan Edge

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rayner, known for his starring role as Barry Al-Fayeed FX’s Tyrant, is stepping into the Arrowverse. He is joining the cast of Superman & Lois as Morgan Edge opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, who play the iconic title couple.

In his new series regular role, Rayner will play the character who is described as “an intelligent, eloquent and impassioned self-made mogul who’s innate ability to motivate is the means to his success and others’ demise.” The character in DC Comics started off as a Daily Planet media mogul and then was later depicted as a supervillain. Previous iterations of Morgan Edge include Smallville where he was played by Rutger Hauer and Patrick Bergin. More recently, Adrian Pasdar played him in the third season of Supergirl.

Rayner’s TV credits include the ABC law dramas The Fix and Notorious. He can also be seen on Cinemax’s original series Hunted and TNT’s Hawthorne. He has also appeared in BBC’s Mistresses, Walking the Dead, Miranda and the TV movie The Whale. On the feature side, Rayner starred in Netflix’s The Saint and was the lead in the crime drama Closure.

Rayner is repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Gersh, Artists Partnership (UK) and Jamie Feldman is his lawyer.