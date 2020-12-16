Bleecker Street Picks Up Ed Helms Sundance 2021 Premiere ‘Together Together’

Ahead of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival premiere of Together Together in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Nikole Beckwith’s second feature which stars Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro and Julio Torres.

Pic follows young loner Anna (Harrison) who is hired as the surrogate for Matt (Helms), a single man in his 40s. The two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Anna Konkle, Sufe Bradshaw, Rosalind Chao, Nora Dunn and Fred Melamed also star in the movie, which Beckwith also wrote.

Bleecker Street

The film was produced by Tango Entertainment, Stay Gold Features, Wild Idea and Kindred Spirit. Anthony Brandonisio, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Tim Headington produced, with Lia Buman, Anita Gou, Rebecca Cammarata, Bill Benenson, Beckwith, evin Mann, Chris Boyd, Toby Louie for Haven Entertainment and Daniel Crown of Red Crown Productions serving as EPs.

“Nikole Beckwith has created a beautifully touching story of two people, searching for something more, who find themselves through their shared experience,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a statement. “Led by Ed and Patti with an incredibly funny supporting cast, Nikole has created a modern family portrait and fresh insight into human connections.”

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with Bleecker Street on the life of this movie,” said Beckwith. “Together Together has been my heart for a while now and as a long-time admirer of Bleecker’s work and philosophy, it’s exciting to know I get to pin it to the right sleeve.”

Beckwith’s feature directorial debut Stockholm, Pennsylvania made its world premiere at Sundance 2015. The drama thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Nixon and Jason Isaacs follows a young woman, who kidnapped as a child, finally returns home to the family she barely remembers and struggles to feel at home.

The deal for Together Together was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Eugene Pikulin of Bruns, Brennan & Berry on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy Save Yourselves!; Kitty Green’s The Assistant with Julia Garner; and Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. Upcoming releases include Supernova with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci; The World to Come with Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck; and Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.