‘Suits’ Cast – Sans Meghan Markle – Reunite For Georgia Democratic Party ‘Get Out the Vote’ Fundraiser

The original cast of USA Network’s hit series Suits, along with fan-favorite recurring players and creator Aaroin Korsh, will headline Suit Up For Georgia: A Game Night reunion. Hosted by Suits star Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, the Democratic Party of Georgia event will be held on Sunday, December 27 at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

Adams and Bellisario will be joined by Suits regular/recurring cast members Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Rachael Harris, Amy Acker, DB Woodside, Denise Crosby, Amanda Schull, Max Topplin, David Costabile, and Ray Proscia, Suits creator and executive producer Korsh, and special guests. They are not expected to include original co-star Meghan Markle who, as a member of the British Royal family, has refrained from taking sides in an U.S. election.

“There is no better reason to revisit the world of Suits than to help turn out the vote for the Senate runoff election in Georgia,” said Adams. “I’m looking forward to bringing Mike Ross back to life for a fun night with Troian and my Suits friends, new and old, in support of such a crucial effort.”

Added Bellisario, “Hosting game night is a true holiday tradition in our house. We couldn’t be more excited to virtually welcome our Suits family and all the fans this time around in the hopes that we can play a small role in supporting the on-the-ground efforts in the Georgia runoff this January.”

To watch the reunion, fans can make a donation of any amount at SuitUpforGeorgia.com, with all proceeds and efforts going towards getting out the vote for Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock and flipping the U.S. Senate. They will include Adrienne White, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

“As a longtime fan of the show, I’m thrilled to have so many members of the Suits cast join us here in Georgia to host a virtual game night,” said White. “With New Years’ and January 5 just around the corner, Georgia Democrats are determined to go into 2021 with momentum in these runoff elections. The grassroots donations and volunteer sign-ups from this event will give us the boost we need, and I’m so thankful to the cast of Suits for their support.”