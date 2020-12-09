‘Succession’: Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens Upped To Series Regulars For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens, who recur on HBO’s Succession, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning drama series. Season 3 is currently in production.

Lupe portrays Willa Ferreyra. She has recurred since Season 1 and has appeared in 13 episodes. Rasche is Karl Muller. He has recurred since Season 1 and has appeared in 12 episodes. Stevens plays Hugo Baker. He recurred in the second season and appeared in 5 episodes.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.



Succession won seven Emmys out of 18 nominations for its second season, including Best Drama Series, Actor in a Drama for Strong and Directing in a Drama Series for Andrij Parekh. It also received Golden Globe Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and lead actor for Strong.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstong, who also serves as showrunner. He executive produces Season 3 with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.