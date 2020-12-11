Stephen Daldry Circling A24 And Scott Rudin Productions’ Adaptation Of ‘Shuggie Bain’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Daldry is in early discussions to come on to A24 and Scott Rudin Productions adaptation of Shuggie Bain, which is currently being developed for television. It is unclear in what capacity Daldry will be involved but similar to his work on Netflix’s The Crown, could be a director on the show.

A24 had no comment.

A24 and Scott Rudin Productions recently won the rights to Douglas Stuart’s highly acclaimed debut novel, Shuggie Bain, with plans to adapt for television. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will produce.

Already celebrated as one of the major literary works of 2020, Shuggie Bain recently won the prestigious Booker Prize and was named “The Book of the Year” by both The Telegraph and The London Times. It has also become an international bestseller, debuting at #1 on the L.A. Times and #3 on the New York Times bestseller lists, among many others. The book has been named one of the best of the year by numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, Kirkus Reviews, Vogue, Elle, and The Observer. It was a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction, The Kirkus Prize, The Center for Fiction First Novel Prize, and a nominee for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

Published in February by Grove Atlantic, Shuggie Bain has received high praise since its release from such outlets as The Washington Post and NPR.

Stuart is set to adapt the novel himself, which was inspired by his own childhood in 1980s Glasgow and written over a ten-year period while working full time in the New York fashion industry.

Daldry and Rudin already have strong ties going back to the Oscar-winning drama The Hours and Oscar nominated Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

Most recently, Daldry has played a big part in shaping another critically acclaimed series exec producing and directing a handful of episodes on Netflix’s The Crown.

He is repped by CAA.