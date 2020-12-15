‘The Late Show’ Scores Sit Down With President-Elect Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden

Joe Biden is set to sit down with Stephen Colbert for the first time since being elected President.

President-Elect Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden will appear for an exclusive interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday December 17.

It marks Biden’s latest interview on the CBS show – he made headlines when he appeared on the show on May 21 2020 while campaigning to become President.

During that interview, Biden criticized President Donald Trump’s response to Covid-19. “Why don’t you tell the American people the truth? They’re tough. They can handle it,” he said. Why don’t you tell the American people the truth? They’re tough. They can handle it.”

But it was Biden’s empathy that was highlighted during that interview, something many pointed to as one of his key strengths in winning the Presidency. He acknowledged those who lost loved ones as a result of the virus. He recalled advice from his late son Beau, who said that he made him make a promise. “Promise me you’re going to be ok,” he said.

It also marks Biden’s sixth appearance overall on The Late Show with his first visit in 2015.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is exec produced by produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.