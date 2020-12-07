Click to Skip Ad
Stephanie Ruhle Says She Has Been Recovering From Covid-19

Stephanie Ruhle Photo by Dennis Van Tine/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle told viewers on Monday that she has been recovering from Covid-19, having spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed and isolating.

“My husband and my kids, they have it too,” Ruhle said. “We still don’t know how we got it, but we are getting better and we are very, very lucky.”

Ruhle returned to anchoring but said that she was broadcasting from home.

“I am grateful to be on the mend and broadcasting safely from home, where I am still isolating until I know for sure that I am no longer contagious and positive,” she said.

Chris Jansing had been filling in for Ruhle as she recovered.

“We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it,” she said. “And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over.”

Last month, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow also delivered a very personal message on her experience with Covid-19, as she revealed that her longtime partner Susan Mikula had tested positive and had become seriously ill.

 

