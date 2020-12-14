‘SNF’ Tops Sunday Ratings With Pittsburgh-Buffalo Showdown; Fox Animation Block Gets A Boost

NBC’s ruled the night Sunday with the Pittsburgh-Buffalo game delivering a 3.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 14.18 million viewers, with the Bills’ 26-15 victory in the meeting of two of the NFL’s top teams up a tenth early numbers from last week’s game between Denver and Kansas City.

As with all live sporting events, the Nielsen Live+Same Day data are likely to be adjusted in finals.

Fox’s Sunday animation block received its own boost from NFL overrun, with those final numbers also facing adjustments. As of now, preliminary fast affiliates have The Simpsons (1.3, 2.84M) doubled in the demo and then some compared with last week. Bless the Harts (0.6, 1.91M), Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.71M) and Family Guy (0.7, 1.75M) also gained.

At CBS, 60 Minutes (0.7, 8.84M) took a stumble from last week. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 5.87M) held steady, while a fresh episode of NCIS: New Orleans (0.4, 5.06M) took a dip.

ABC’s Sunday lineup was down across the board with Supermarket Sweep (0.5, 2.37M) off a tenth while Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (0.3, 2.45M) and Card Sharks (0.2, 1.72M) matched series lows.

The CW’s Pandora (0.0, 283,000) and Outpost (0.0, 264K) both hit the double goose egg in the demo.