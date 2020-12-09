‘Station 19’: Robert Curtis Brown To Recur On ABC Firefighter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be meeting the father of Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) shortly on ABC’s firefighter drama series Station 19. Robert Curtis Brown will be introduced as Travis’ dad, Paul Montgomery, on Thursday’s episode titled “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and he will recur throughout the season. You can see a first-look photo above.

Brown’s Travis is a buttoned-up, religious father who’s hiding a part of himself from his family.



Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Studios. Stacy McKee (Grey’s Anatomy) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay (Pitch, Sons of Anarchy) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

Brown’s credits include recurring roles on Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s Dear White People. He most recently guest-starred on The Right Stuff, The Rookie and All Rise, among others. Brown is repped by Ellis Talent Group.