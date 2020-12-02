Starz Launches OTT Service Lionsgate Play In India With ‘Love Life’, ‘Hustlers’

Global streamer Starz has launched independent direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India, which will make Hollywood content available locally in multiple Indian languages.

The service enters a booming streaming market where the likes of Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon and Netflix have been making waves in 2020, particularly as the country’s cinemas remain closed, with the streamers buying up premium film content to debut directly online.

Lionsgate Play will cost INR 699 ($9.50) for a year and INR 99 ($1.34) per month, a rate that largely undercuts its competitors. The app will be available across Google Play store, Apple app store and Amazon firestick.

Content available at launch will include Anna Kendrick-starrer Love Life, Syrian civil war series No Man’s Land, and comedy series The Goes Wrong Show. It will also premiere movies such as Hustlers, Angel Has Fallen, Hellboy, and The Gentlemen.

The platform was launched at a virtual press conference by Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Starz, and Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia.

“India has always been a key market for us. The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play. We’re confident that our unique, exclusive and exceptionally curated content will generate a great response from Indian audiences,” said Hirsch.

“We are thrilled to launch the much-awaited Lionsgate Play app in India. We want to provide the finest, never seen before content that will captivate our audiences with bespoke entertainment drawing on the most exciting current releases and our premium library,” added Jain.

“We will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months, featuring untold edgy urban stories from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry/ And we will continue our Lionsgate Play journey by adding to our deep roster of premium content through partnerships with exciting millennial stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi increasing the breadth and scope of entertainment for our subscribers.”