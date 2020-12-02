Starz Launching OTT App Lionsgate Play In India

Global streamer Starz Wednesday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India.

Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, unveiled the move at a virtual press conference. The app offers premium Hollywood content in multiple Indian languages for monthly or annual subscriptions costing, respectively, INR (Indian rupees) 99, about $1.34, and INR 99, about $9.50. The service will be available through Google Play, the Apple app store and Amazon firestick and other platforms.

Starz first launched internationally in 2018 with the Starzplay international premium streaming platform. This month, it will expand its global footprint into 55 countries in Europe and Latin America as well as in Canada, Japan and India. It said the launch of Lionsgate Play is way to capitalize on strong growth in the Indian OTT ecosystem.

Content will feature original films and television series including, at launch, Anna Kendrick-starrer Love Life; Syrian civil war series No Man’s Land; Comedy series The Goes Wrong Show and films Hustlers, Angel Has Fallen, Hellboy, and The Gentlemen.

“India has always been a key market for us. The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play,” said Hirsch.

Jain said the app will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months “from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry,” noting partnerships with millennial stars Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi.