‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ Prequel ‘Andor’ Coming To Disney+ In 2022; 1st Look At Diego Luna Starrer Revealed At Investor Day

Disney+ is going rogue with another new Star Wars series.

Pivoting off 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars story, Diego Luna is back with Andor. With Tony Gilroy running the show, the 12-episode series will debut in 2022, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy revealed at Disney’s Investor Day just now.

Having started production just a few weeks ago in the UK on the Fiona Shaw co-starrer, Andor offered a sneak peek at this latest expansion of the tales from a galaxy far far away:

The unveiling of Andor comes as the House of Mouse went hard on the George Lucas spawned iconic franchise in its sprawling presentation. Along with a Patty Jenkins helmed new Star Wars movie, Kennedy announced a Lando limited series, the addition of Hayden Christensen to the Obi Wan series and two Mandalorian spinoffs The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano.

Additionally, the animated Droi Story, Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions are coming too from a galaxy far far away.