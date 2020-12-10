‘Star Wars’: Patty Jenkins Tapped To Direct New Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ For Disney And Lucasfilm

After launching the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins is ready to go to a galaxy far, far, away. She has been tapped to direct a new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm. The announcement was made during the Disney earnings presentation Thursday.

This will be the next Star Wars film to be released and will focus on the fighter pilots made famous in the Star Wars films. It will mark the first feature film in the franchise to be directed by a woman.

The film joins Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie which the studio is also currently developing. Jenkins’ film will be released on Christmas Day 2023.

Jenkins has a big month ahead of her as Wonder Woman: 1984 is set to launch on HBO Max and overseas on Christmas Day. The film is part of the big Warner Bros. plan to have each of its films over the next year launch day-and-date in theaters and on the streamer.

Patty Jenkins On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Move To HBO Max And Theatrical: “There Was No Good Option”

MORE