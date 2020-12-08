‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Creator Mike McMahan Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the animated comedy series. Under the pact, the Studio has the exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by the Emmy-winning television writer/producer.

McMahan is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of half-hour animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks on CBS All Access. He is also the co-creator, co-showrunner and executive producer of Hulu’s hit animated comedy series Solar Opposites, which was recently renewed for a third season.

“We feel so fortunate that Mike chose to partner with us for this next stage of his career,” said Alec Botnick, Senior Vice President, Comedy Development and Head of Animation, CBS Studios, who announced the deal. “He is a true savant whose passion for and knowledge of animation is inspirational. Being able to be a part of his journey and helping him realize the stories he wants to tell, and how he wants to tell them is the reason many of us got into this business.”

A longtime Star Trek fan, in 2011 McMahan started a Twitter account where he posted episode plots to a fake season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. They were such a hit that Simon & Schuster hired him to write a readers’ guide to a fictitious eighth season of “TNG” titled Star Trek: The Next Generation: Warped: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season.

Previously, McMahan was head writer and executive producer for Adult Swim’s hit animated series Rick and Morty on Cartoon Network, sharing in the show’s Outstanding Animated Program Emmy wins in 2020 and 2018.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is among several new CBS Studios-produced animated series launched this year, including Tooning Out the News, Harper House and No Activity for CBS All Access, and Star Trek Prodigy for Nickelodeon. The Studio also is behind Our Cartoon President, which recently wrapped its third season on Showtime. In 2019, CBS Studios built an animation arm and infrastructure, promoting Botnick to oversee the division.

“I’m so excited to continue my television journey with my friends at CBS,” said McMahan. “I’ve always wanted to be allies with a corporation whose logo is a giant, unblinking eye. I think we’ll be able to make some truly weird stuff together.”