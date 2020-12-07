‘Star Trek’ Cast Members To Hold Fundraiser For Georgia Senate Runoff

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga.

Cast members from the Star Trek series will hold a fundraiser for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the two Georgia U.S. Senate candidates seeking to unseat the incumbents and flip the chamber to the Democrats.

Stacey Abrams, a professed fan of the series, will also participate in the virtual event, to be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Those scheduled to participate include Alison Pill, Anthony Rapp, Brent Spiner, Evan Evagora, Gates McFadden, George Takei, Isa Briones, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Kate Mulgrew, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wil Wheaton and Wilson Cruz.

Tickets start at $5 per person, at the “Tribble” level, and rise to $500 per person at the “Vulcan” level. Proceeds go to the Georgia Senate Victory Fund.

The event is the latest cast reunion for the Georgia Senate races. Cast members from Veep reunited on Sunday for a virtual table read to support voter turnout in the state. Monday marks the voter registration deadline for the January 5 runoffs. Cast members from Hamilton are planning a December 13 event for the Georgia campaigns.

Cast reunions became a fundraising trend during the presidential campaign. In October, cast members from Star Trek also participated in an event for the Biden Victory Fund.