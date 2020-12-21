Sony-Backed Podcast Studio Neon Hum Media Launches Diverse Training Bootcamp

Neon Hum Media, the Sony Music Entertainment-backed podcast company, is launching a training bootcamp for aspiring podcast editors from underrepresented groups.

The company, which produces podcasts including Dick Wolf’s Hunted and Luminary’s Woodstock ’99 series Break Stuff, is looking to increase the number of people of color, Latinx and members of the LGTBQ+ community entering the podcast medium.

The eight-week course is led by Neon Hum’s senior editor Catherine Saint Louis. It will feature eight people who will learn and develop relevant skillsets from some of the industry’s top editors. At the end of the scheme, one student will be offered a staff editor position at Neon Hum.

This American Life‘s Emanuele Berry, Annie Avilés of Vice Audio, Phyllis Fletcher of APM Podcasts, Nick White of Lost Notes and Neon Hum founder and CEO Jonathan Hirsch will be among the guest lecturers.

Applications will be allowed until January 20 with participants announced on February 25 and the course running from mid-March through May.

“There is an urgent need in the podcast industry for editors who know how to structure podcasts and help make good podcasts great,” Saint Louis said. “Neon Hum wants to give aspiring editors from underrepresented groups the training they need to be able to work in the audio industry. This isn’t an ivory tower exercise. The idea is to encourage talented storytellers to choose audio editing, to help shape podcasts, to choose how to tell important stories. The social justice taskforce at Sony Music Entertainment helped make this program possible, and we’re thrilled to be working with them.”