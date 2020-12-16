Sony Pictures Television Adapting World Cup Winner Megan Rapinoe’s Memoir ‘One Life’ As Scripted Series

EXCLUSIVE: One Life, the memoir from World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, is set to be adapted as a scripted television series after Sony Pictures Television optioned the rights.

Rapinoe, who is widely considered one of the best soccer players of her generation, helped the U.S. Women’s National Team to win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

The Hollywood studio now is looking for a writer to adapt the book for screen.

Rapinoe’s book, which she wrote with Emma Brockes, was published in November by Penguin Random House and became a New York Times bestseller. In the book, Rapinoe, who also is an Olympic gold medalist, shares the story of her life and soccer career, starting from her younger years growing up in Redding, CA, to her sports stardom, which led her to travel around the world.

A co-captain of the national team, Rapinoe was named the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019 and was awarded the Golden Boot. She also writes about her decision to come out publicly as gay following the 2011 World Cup, when she became discouraged by how few athletes were open about their sexuality. She also became the first high-profile white athlete to take a knee during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

She also hosts Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe for HBO, which launched in August.

“My intention with One Life was to inspire others to action,” said Rapinoe. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, both on and especially off the field, others will be moved to educate themselves, speak up for justice and push for a more hopeful future. I’m excited to be working with the Sony Pictures Television team to bring my story to life on screen. They have a true understanding of the universality of the themes in the book and I cannot wait to see how this develops”

Rapinoe is repped by Dan Levy of Wasserman.