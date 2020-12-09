Sofia Black-D’Elia & Ally Sheedy To Star In Freeform Pilot ‘Single Drunk Female’ From Simone Finch, Jenni Konner & Phil Traill, Leslye Headland To Direct

Freeform has ordered a pilot for Single Drunk Female starring Your Honor’s Sofia Black-D’Elia and The Breakfast Club’s Ally Sheedy.

The half-hour project, produced by 20th Television, was written by Simone Finch, who has worked on The Connors, with Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner and Good Girls and Fresh Off The Boat director Phil Traill exec producing. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will direct the pilot and exec produce.

Single Drunk Female follows a 28-year-old irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink, played by Black-D’Elia, who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood best friend reveals surprising news, Samantha realizes she can no longer qualify as a party girl – she’s a walking disaster.

Ally Sheedy plays Carol, Samantha’s overbearing but absent parent, Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll) plays Olivia, a brilliant melancholic lesbian who works as one of The Greeters at AA, Sasha Compère (Love Life) plays portray Brit, Samantha’s smart, loyal and always well put together ex-BFF, Lily Mae Harrington (Some Freaks) plays Felicia, Samantha’s fun and fearless drinking companion who is always counting down the days until Samantha is out of rehab so they can meet up at their favorite local bar and Garrick Bernard, a staff writer on Star Trek: Lower Decks, plays James, an isolating, high-functioning drunk who works in the tech industry.