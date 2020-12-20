‘SNL’: Weekend Update Remembers Trump’s “Greatest Moments In Office” With Dramatic Montage

Saturday Night Live’s Michale Che and Colin Jost celebrated the final “Weekend Update” segment about Donald Trump for the year, with a musical montage that listed out the current president’s “greatest moments in office.”

The SNL segment compiled Trump’s infamous moments in while in the White House into a dramatic slideshow set to Seismonic’s somber number”Closing Time.” Part of the video compilation were footage from a rally in which Trump tokenized an an African American supporter, him punting paper towels to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and his mocking a disabled journalist. Come Inauguration Day in 2021, President Elect Joe Biden and VP Elect Kamala Harris will take over the White House.

The “Weekend Update” anchors also took on a number of other topics including the vaccine and Tom Cruise’s recent tirade about Covid-19 protocols. In an audio clip, the Mission Impossible actor can be heard screaming at crew members on set for violating coronavirus guidelines. While the buzz-worthy audio garnered a range of reactions, Che and Jost took the actor’s moment as a chance mock camera tricks supposedly used to make Cruise seem taller on screen.

Che and Jost concluded their segment by exchanging jokes that were too controversial for other previous segments. From jokes about the Black community and its skepticism of the coronavirus vaccine to other jabs at subjects including Disney+’s Hocus Pocus sequel, Jost read one of Che’s that hit too close to home.

The A Very Punchable Face author then went on to recite a joke Che had written about the problematic castings of Scarlett Johansson, Jost’s wife.

Watch the opening segment from the final Weekend Update of 2020, featuring the Trump montage, above, and the Joke Swap one below. .