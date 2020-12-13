‘SNL’: Timothée Chalamet Makes Hosting Debut, Reflects On Christmas In New York During Opening Monologue

Timothée Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut and shared memories of his New York childhood.

The Call Me By Your Name and Dune actor kicked off his monologue noting that he’s not the first Chalamet to grace the Studio 8H. He shared that his mother had done background work for the late-night sketch show and appeared alongside the late Chris Farley in a sketch.

“Yep that’s my mom, she almost got spit on by Chris Farely,” Chalamet, a New York native, said with pride.

But while he took time to reflect on his family’s history on the iconic comedy stage, he also took time to remember Christmas in New York. He sat down at the piano and stroke some chords as he recited various memories, noting “there’s nothing like Christmas in New York when you grow up here.”

From “leaving cookies for Santa in the restroom at the Port Authority” to playing hide and seek in Central Park and never finding his friends, the actor said the New York holiday is unmatched, though questionable.

For the later part of his monologue Chalamet was joined by Pete Davidson who reminisced on his time growing up in Staten Island.

Chalamet was joined by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band who were the musical guests.

Watch Chalamet’s opening monologue above.