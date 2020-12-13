‘SNL’ Offers ‘The Dionne Warwick Show’ & Renews ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ Skit

Dionne Warwick went viral this week after she logged on to Twitter with tweets about Chance The Rapper and Taylor Swift and a burgeoning beef with Wendy Williams.

On her birthday, Saturday Night Live handed Warwick her own show in a sketch.

Ego Nwodim played the Walk On By singer on The Dionne Warwick Show, where she ‘interviewed’ the likes of Harry Styles, played by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish (or William Eyelash), played by Melissa Villasenor, Timothée Chalamet, played by Chloe Fineman and Machine Gun Kelly, played by Pete Davidson.

“Maybe you know me from my music or maybe you heard that I just discovered Twitter,” said Nwodim’s Warwick.

Chalamet’s Styles explained that he thinks his recent hit Watermelon Sugar was just about summer but “some people think it’s about oral sex”. “That’s nasty,” replied Warwick. “No no, on a woman,” said Styles.

Related Story 'SNL' Gives Anthony Fauci The Full Sex Symbol Treatment As COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up Cold Open

“Why is Wendy Williams being a bitch to me?,” she also asked. “I don’t know who Wendy Williams is.”

Elsewhere, Villasenor’s Eilish was asked to put a hex on Williams and Warwick didn’t want to “chance it” with Davidson’s Machine Gun Kelly.

The Dionne Warwick Show may well give network execs an idea.

The skit was one of a number of TV-related sketches including the return of the pastiche about Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. Chalamet’s ‘butthole’ desert was just the icing on the cake. “It’s puckering.”

It wasn’t the first time that the Food Network show was spoofed on SNL – last year, Eddie Murphy appeared in a similar skit and let slip a rather minor expletive that was bleeped out for some but wasn’t for others.

The Lady Bird star also helped launch Sportsmax and Weathermax, spin-offs of controversial right-wing news network Newsmax – this time focused on the fake Jets scores.