‘SNL’ Promo: Masked Morgan Wallen Joins Jason “Not Batman” Bateman & Heidi Gardner

Country singer Morgan Wallen is appropriately attired in these two brief promos for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, his black face mask even matching that of this week’s guest host Jason Bateman (Heidi Gardner’s is a lovelier floral print).

Wallen, you might remember, had been booked as musical guest earlier this season but was bounced when photos surfaced on social media showing him maskless and unsocially distanced days before his first rehearsal, violating SNL‘s Covid protocols.

No mention is made of the incident in the two new host-identification spots above. In one, the trio debates Christmas wishes (shades of Steve Martin’s classic SNL skit), and in the second, Gardner and Wallen mistake Bateman for a more superheroic guest host.

Bateman and Wallen will appear this Saturday, December 5, the first of three consecutive SNL weekly episodes: Timothée Chalamet and musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will appear on December 12, and Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa are set for December 19.