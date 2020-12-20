‘SNL’: Kristen Wiig Reprises Beloved Characters During Sketch Show’s Final Episode Of 2020

Kristen Wiig returned to the Saturday Night Live stage and joining her were a couple of her beloved skit characters.

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress reprised her old-timey Hollywood star Mindy Grayson and the easily-flustered Sue for various sketches on Saturday night. Up first was Mindy Grayson who once again appeared for the show’s parody game show Secret Word.

Sticking to tradition, Wiig’s Mindy played the game show incorrectly, revealing and repeating the secret word, and cost her team the game. She appeared opposite Cecily Strong.

The colorfully-dressed and endlessly-excited Sue also made her return to Studio 8H for a Christmas-themed sketch. Joined by Beck Bennett, Punkie Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor and Laruen Holt, Wiig’s Sue ruined the surprise at the center of a Christmas party reveal.

Wiig, whose additional characters include Gilly, Dooneese and Target Lady; hosted with Dua Lipa appearing as musical guest.

See the sketches below.