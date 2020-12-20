‘SNL’: Kristen Wiig Is Pigeon Lady In ‘Home Alone 2’ Parody

On Saturday Night Live‘s Christmas show, the sketch comedy spoofed a Christmas movie, the 1992 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Host Kristen Wiig portrayed the Pigeon Lady as SNL in a “never before scene” from the movie, recreating a meeting with Kevin, played by SNL‘s Chloe Fineman, in Central Park.

In Home Alone 2, Pigeon Lady (played by Brenda Fricker) befriends Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) and helps him defeat the Wet Bandits.

In the SNL treatment, Wiig’s Pigeon Lady is hungry and needs shelter while Fineman’s Kevin is flaunting his father’s credit card that pays for his stay at the Plaza. He pulls out a box of pizza leftovers but instead of giving them to the woman, he feeds the pigeons. He eventually offers Pigeon Lady to get a suite at the Plaza for her. At that moment, the Wed Bandits show up and threaten to take Kevin’s credit card away. Desperate, Wiig’s Pigeon Lady kills them with her bare hands, using an umbrella, while Fineman makes Culkin’s famous hands-on-face scream from Home Alone.

She then reminds Kevin of his offer to book her a suite at the Plaza.

“Did you kill these guys?,” Kevin says as they are leaving.

“No Kevin, we killed him,” Pigeon Lady says.

Watch SNL‘s skit above (We will post as soon as the video becomes available) and a scene with Kevin and Pigeon Lady from the movie: