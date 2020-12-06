‘SNL’: Jason Bateman’s Opening Monologue Revists A Monkey Attack From The ‘Ozark’ Star’s First Hosting Gig

Jason Bateman returned to Studio 8H on Saturday to host Saturday Night Live for the second time. However, the experiences from his first hosting stint still stick with him, Bateman joked during his opening monologue.

The Ozark star referenced a skit from 2005 where he starred alongside a chimpanzee who threw waste at celebrities, played by various SNL cast members including Darrell Hammond, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Kenan Thompson.

While Bateman wasn’t among the stars getting hit with the scat, he shared that his time with the primate left its mark. He shared that the last time at the SNL studio, his co-star chimp nearly bit his face off during the curtain call.

“I am smiling but inside I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares,” he remembered. “They’re just hugging.”

While he joked that the chimp was “destroyed” later that night, he topped off his introduction hoping that the monkey would be proud of his SNL return and reassured his audience of no animal violence.

“The animal is still alive,” he said, closing his opening monologue.

The Arrested Development star hosted the first episode since the series’ post-election break, with Morgan Wallen appearing as musical guest, following his Covid-19 party snafu.

Catch Bateman’s full opening monologue above and watch the 2005 sketch below.