‘Small Axe’ & ‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media Accounts After Anti-Vaccine Video Backlash

“This account doesn’t exist” and a blank page is what Twitter users will encounter when they try to search Black Panther star Letitia Wright on the social media platform.

Just a days after the Small Axe actress shared a link to a 70-minute YouTube video by a coronavirus vaccine skeptic, Wright deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The actress came under fire from fellow Twitter users as the video she linked expressed doubts in the in-progress Covid-19 vaccines, which will begin roll-out in Britain in the coming week. The video sees On The Table host Tomi Arayomi question the possible anecdote, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines.

Wright received backlash for not only posting the video, but for defending her posting. She blamed her critics of cancelling once they had called her out for sharing the video.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled,” Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was originally posted on Friday.

She upped her defense against the online critics, clarifying that she only shared the video to raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain.

“my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” she wrote in another since-delete tweet.

Black Panther and Small Axe actress Letitia Wright has deleted her social media accounts after she face heavy backlash from followers for posting an anti-vaccination video on her platforms.