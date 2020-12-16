Skydance Animation In Talks To Sell ‘Luck’ & ‘Spellbound’ To Apple

Deadline has confirmed that Skydance Animation is in talks to unload its two animated features in progress Luck and Spellbound to Apple.

Reportedly the films are part of a bigger deal between David Ellison’s animation arm and the streamer. Sources say that the terms in the works are for both titles to go to AppleTV+. The pics could potentially get a qualifying awards theatrical run.

Both movies are at Paramount, but Skydance can take them elsewhere.

Luck is dated for a theatrical release on Feb. 18, 2022. Directed by Peggy Holmes, the movie centers around the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

Spellbound, a musical which follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two, is currently dated for Nov. 11, 2022.

This is the second instance recently during the pandemic where Skydance is selling one of their Paramount movies to a streamer. Earlier this fall, they decided to take what looked to be a potential theatrical franchise in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan and sell it to Amazon, which will debut the movie next year.