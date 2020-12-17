Sky Renews ‘The Russell Howard Hour’ For Another Two Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Sky, Comcast’s European pay-TV giant, has commissioned Avalon to produce another two seasons of topical comedy show The Russell Howard Hour.

The renewal will take Howard’s show into its sixth season on Sky One and Now TV. The show also streams in the U.S. on his YouTube channel, which has more than 1M subscribers.

Avalon, which makes HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, said Season 4 attracted some of The Russell Howard Hour’s best ratings since its launch. As well as Howard riffing on the horrors of 2020, it featured in-depth interviews with the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Jack Black.

Sky entertainment boss Philip Edgar-Jones said: “Russell Howard is the sharpest comic on TV and we are thrilled that he’ll be restlessly and hilariously nailing our messed-up world for at least another two seasons on Sky One.”

Executive producers are Richard Allen-Turner, James Taylor, and Jon Thoday for Avalon. The show is directed by Peter Orton and series produced by Robyn O’Brien.