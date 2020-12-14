Sky Remakes E!’s ‘Dating No Filter’ In The UK; NBCUniversal’s Monkey Kingdom Producing

Comcast-owned Sky has commissioned a UK version of E!’s dating show Dating No Filter, with NBCUniversal’s Monkey Kingdom producing the eight-part series.

Sky One and Now TV will air the series, in which comedians help set up and oversee blind dates, while providing unfiltered commentary on every awkward interaction and heart-warming moment.

The show was originally picked up for series by E! in 2018 and is produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America. NBCUniversal Formats licenses the show globally.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Sky’s head of entertainment, said: “The dating world has been thrown into chaos with the pandemic. How can folks get together when they have to be apart? Luckily we have the answer.”

Edgar-Jones commissioned Dating No Filter alongside managing director of content Zai Bennett and commissioner Shirley Jones. Jessica Thomas and David Granger are executive producers, while Sarah Pack is series producer.