‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Options Lydia Millet’s ‘A Children’s Bible’ For Limited Series, Tayarisha Poe To Write & Direct

Lydia Millet’s apocalyptic climate change novel A Children’s Bible is set to be adapted into a limited television series after Chernobyl producer Sister optioned the rights.

Sundance Institute alum Tayarisha Poe, who has directed episodes of The Twilight Zone and Two Sentence Horror Stories and is adapting her directorial debut Selah and the Spades as a TV series for Amazon, is set to write and direct. It will be exec produced by Kate Fenske with Complementary Colors’ Jonah Disend, who has a first look with Sister, serving as a co-executive producer

The book, which was named one of The New York Times Top 10 Best Books of the Year, story of generational divides, apocalyptic climate change and who we become when nothing is familiar. It follows a group of twelve eerily mature children on a forced vacation with their families at a sprawling lakeside mansion. Contemptuous of their parents, who pass their days in a stupor of liquor, drugs, and sex, the children feel neglected and suffocated at the same time. When a destructive storm descends on the summer estate, the group’s ringleaders decide to run away, leading the younger ones on a dangerous foray into the apocalyptic chaos outside.

It is the latest book being adapted by Sister, which has also optioned James McBride’s Deacon King Kong and is working on an adaptation of The Power for Amazon and Adam Kay’s This Is Going to Hurt for BBC and AMC.

Stacey Snider, Sister’s Global CEO and Co-Founder said, “Lydia Millet has created an epic work of art, equal parts allegory and page turning literary sensation. Sister is honored to bring this sublime, brilliant story to life as a series and will do so with the care, magic and artistry that the book deserves.”

Tayarisha Poe is represented by ICM, Grandview and FKKS. and Lydia Millet is represented by Maria Massie at MMQ Lit and WME.