Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ESPN Reaches 10-Year Deal With Southeastern Conference; ABC To Carry Key Games In 2024 As Some Also Head To ESPN+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Bombshell: Chief Richard Lovett To WarnerMedia CEO About HBO Max: "Blindside Entirely Unacceptable"
Read the full story

‘Sister Act 3’ Officially Set For Disney+; Whoopi Goldberg Returning, Tyler Perry Producing

ABC; Mega

Almost 30 years after the last movie, Whoopi Goldberg is coming back as Deloris Wilson.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey confirmed today that Sister Act 3 is in development. With Oscar winner Goldberg back in her very vocal role originated in the first Sister Act from 1992, Tyler Perry is also on board as a producer on the project.

Having long advocated for more Sister Act,Goldberg is also producing the new sequel.

Sister Act 3 will debut on Disney+, Bailey declared in his portion of the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation.

Back in 2018, it was revealed that Insecure co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on a script for a new Sister Act.

Disney Investor Day 2020: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad