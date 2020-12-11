‘Sister Act 3’ Officially Set For Disney+; Whoopi Goldberg Returning, Tyler Perry Producing

Almost 30 years after the last movie, Whoopi Goldberg is coming back as Deloris Wilson.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey confirmed today that Sister Act 3 is in development. With Oscar winner Goldberg back in her very vocal role originated in the first Sister Act from 1992, Tyler Perry is also on board as a producer on the project.

Having long advocated for more Sister Act,Goldberg is also producing the new sequel.

Sister Act 3 will debut on Disney+, Bailey declared in his portion of the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation.

Back in 2018, it was revealed that Insecure co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on a script for a new Sister Act.

