Simon Bird’s ‘Days Of The Bagnold Summer’ Gets North American Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to comedy feature Days of The Bagnold Summer, the directorial debut of The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird.

Bird’s film, starring Earl Cave (True History Of The Kelly Gang), Monica Dolan (Pride) and Rob Brydon (The Trip), premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and will open stateside in theaters, virtual cinemas, and on demand from February 19, 2021.

The movie charts the wobbly relationship between well-intentioned single librarian Sue Bagnold and her black-clad teenage son Daniel, who’d rather listen to Metallica than his mother. Daniel was meant to spend the summer in Florida visiting his dad, but is now stuck with mom following the trip’s cancellation.

With a soundtrack by indie band Belle & Sebastian, the film is based on the graphic novel by Joff Winterhart with a screenplay written by Lisa Owens.

The North American deal was negotiated by Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and Altitude’s Mike Runagall on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pic was produced by Matthew James Wilkinson and co-produced by Isabelle Georgeaux with executive producers James Appleton, James Atherton, Reinhard Besser, Will Clarke, Walter Mair, Andy Mayson, Jan Pace, Mike Runagall and Pat Wintersgill.

“I’m thrilled that, in a period of extraordinary disruption to international travel, this film about a cancelled U.S. summer vacation has found its way across the Atlantic,” said director Bird. “Rest assured it will be following all quarantine regulations to the letter.”