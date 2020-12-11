Sif Returns To The MCU: Jaimie Alexander To Reprise Role In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

EXCLUSIVE: After missing out on Thor: Ragnarok, Jaimie Alexander is set to make return to Asgard. Sources tell Deadline Alexander will return to the next installment in the Thor series, Thor: Love And Thunder in the role of Sif.

Marvel had no comment.

Sources also add this may not be the only property Sif appears as insiders believe Alexander could also have a guest spot on the Disney+ series Loki.

Both projects were part of the Disney Investors Presentation where Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and also confirmed Christian Bale castings for Thor: Love And Thunder. Production on that film begins next month with Taika Waititi returning as director.

As for Loki, the series will premiere next May with Tom Hiddleston playing the title character. Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are also on board.

Alexander’s character was a fan favorite in the first two installments as one of Thor’s companions in Asgard and return should excite the franchise’s fan base.

In TV, Alexander recently starred in thriller drama series Blindspot, which aired on NBC for five seasons. She is repped by UTA, Atlas Artists and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.