Showtime Offers First Episodes Of ‘Shameless’ Final Season & Bryan Cranston’s ‘Your Honor’, More For Free Into January

It’s beginning to look a lot like free Showtime content for Christmas. The premium cabler is gifting the premiere episodes of the final season of Shameless and the new Bryan Cranston limited series Your Honor as part of 60-plus hours of originals available today online, on streaming platforms and on-demand into mid-January.

Also available gratis for the holidays starting today are the full first seasons of City on a Hill, The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress, Ray Donovan and The Affair; all episodes of Murder in the Bayou; feature documentaries The Kingmaker and Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee; select episodes of Desus & Mero; and the premieres of Love Fraud, Outcry, The Reagans and Moonbase 8.

The freebies are available at YouTube, Sho.com and multiple Showtime partner platforms.

Showtime also is offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers who sign up before January 11, and they’ll be able to lock in a lifetime $8.99 monthly rate for the service.

The 11th and final season of Shameless, starring William H. Macy, and Your Honor — starring Cranston as a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices — are set to bow Sunday on Showtime.

