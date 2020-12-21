Shout! Studios To Distribute Docu ‘The Sound Of Identity’ Spotlighting Trans Opera Star Lucia Lucas

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios is teaming with Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions (KKP) and Scatena & Rosner Films (SNR) for an exclusive deal to distribute the James Kicklighter-directed The Sound of Identity in North America. The news was made by Jordan Fields, Vice President of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios, Russ Kirkpatrick with (KKP), and Gato Scatena with SNR.

The Sound of Identity chronicles the lead up to international opera star Lucia Lucas’ historic moment as the first-ever openly transgender woman to perform a principal role in an opera. She made her debut as Don Giovanni in the red state of Oklahoma, breaking barriers and blazing the trail for other trans opera performers.

Shout! Studios secured all North American distribution rights for the documentary which includes theatrical, digital, VOD, broadcast, and home entertainment for cross-platform releases. Shout! Studios is set to this movie across all major entertainment platforms. The release date is to be announced.

Related Story Eddie Izzard Now Using 'She/Her' Pronouns: "I Just Want To Be Based In Girl Mode From Now On"

“This is an inspiring and beautifully filmed story of an artist in peak form, doing what she does best and shattering norms while she’s at it,” said Shout’s Jordan Fields. “Lucia’s voice – that is, her baritone and her personality – is unique and powerful, and it’s moving to see Tulsa rally behind her. There’s hope for us yet.”

“Our work as artists are both informed by our life experiences and the times we live in. Through telling the story of Lucia Lucas, in an era of unprecedented trans visibility, we examine the strides that have been made, but also, the long road ahead for this community,” said Kicklighter. “As Lucia empowers others with her voice, I hope audiences will learn something about themselves and the indefatigable human spirit.”

Shout! Studios is the multi-platform entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory. The Sound of Identity is a production from the Emmy Award-winning team of Russ Kirkpatrick & Andy Kinslow (Boomtown: An American Journey, Unlikely Family), and was executive produced by Josh Bachove (Minari, The Little Hours), with Jonathan Pope (The Social Dilemma) on as Director of Photography.