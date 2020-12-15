Shout! Studios And Hideout Pictures Partner To Develop Westerns ‘Old Henry’, ‘Hardin’ And ‘4 Dead In 5 Seconds’

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures have entered a long-term, multifaceted production partnership for a slate of new Western films that includes the titles Old Henry, Hardin and 4 Dead in 5 Seconds.

Under the partnership, Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures will jointly develop, finance, and produce new feature-length movies for distribution. Hideout Pictures will leverage their extensive relationships with talent and bring hands-on production experience for future film productions. Shout! Studios will co-finance and co-produce these films with Hideout Pictures. The newly forged collaboration was announced by Garson Foos, Shout’s co-founder and CEO; Shannon Houchins, CEO of Hideout Pictures; and Jordan Fields, Vice President of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership with Shannon and Hideout Pictures, an innovative production company that has emerged as a major creative force in entertainment,” said Foos. “We share the same entrepreneurial vision that bodes well for the success of this collaboration.”

Houchins added, “Garson and I have been looking for a project to work on for a long time and I’m very excited to finally add Shout! to our ever growing family of partners who share a common vision.”

Action western Old Henry will be the first title from the new deal. Filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli will direct the movie which he also wrote. Houchins and Mike Hagerty are producing. Executive producers are Shout’s Foos, Bob Emmer, and Jordan Fields, Alex Siskin, and Hideout Pictures’ Trevor O’Neil.

The new slate of westerns also includes Hardin which spotlights the life of outlaw John Wesley Hardin as well as 4 Dead in 5 Seconds which chronicles the infamous El Paso, Texas gunfight.