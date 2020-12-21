Shondaland Audio Preps Weekly Podcast ‘The Laverne Cox Show’

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox has teamed up with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series.

The actor will host The Laverne Cox Show (w/t) debuting in February. It will feature “intimate” conversations with guests.

Produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia, the show comes as Cox is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series Inventing Anna, about New York-based grifter Anna Delvey.

It is the latest podcast series from the company, which is also making a companion podcast to Bridgerton, You Down? with Obama’s Other Daughters, Ali Wentworth’s Go Ask Ali, Katie Lowes’ Katie’s Crib, historical true-crime series Criminalia and upcoming scripted shows #Matter and American Coup.

Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”

“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”