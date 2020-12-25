Shemar Moore, Star Of CBS Drama ‘S.W.A.T.’, Has Covid-19

Shemar Moore, the star of CBS crime drama S.W.A.T., has Covid-19, according to an Instagram post he made today.

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now,” the 50-year-old actor wrote. “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

S.W.A.T. is on a holiday production break, so Moore’s diagnosis likely won’t impact any filming.

Moore plays “Hondo’ on S.W.A.T. He also played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons on the crime series Criminal Minds.

Before those shows, Moore was Malcolm Winters for 11 years on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000, as well as Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor in a Drama Series in 1996 and 1997; and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1999.

He was also the host of Soul Train for four seasons.