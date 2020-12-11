‘She-Hulk’: Tim Roth Joining Tatiana Maslany; Mark Ruffalo Reprising ‘Hulk’ On Disney+/Marvel Series

Kevin Feige today announced at Disney Investor Day that Tim Roth is reprising his Hulk character of The Abomination while Avengers thespian Mark Ruffalo will reprise the character of The Hulk in the upcoming She Hulk Disney+/Marvel series. Tatiana Maslany stars as the title character whose alias is Jennifer Walters. The series is created by Jessica Gao with Kat Coiro and Anu Valia directing.

Roth first appeared as The Abomination in the 2008 Marvel feature The Incredible Hulk which starred Edward Norton in the title role.