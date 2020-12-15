Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For Coronavirus, ‘The Talk’ Host Reveals Hospitalization For Infectious Disease

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive coronavirus. The Talk host revealed her diagnosis on Monday with posts on social media.

The Emmy-winning television personality said she is currently self-isolating away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. She also revealed that she was hospitalized for the infectious disease and encouraged her followers to stay safe and healthy amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Osbourne’s announcement comes less than a week after fellow The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba shared that she had also tested positive for Covid-19. In her Instagram post, the Dancing with The Stars judge said she had a fever, bad cough and “lots of aches and pains.” Due to her testing positive, Inaba missed last week’s taping of The Talk.

The Talk, which sees Osbourne host alongside Eve, Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, has wrapped production for the year. After four seasons, Eve is set to leave the CBS talk show this month and Marie Osmond exits the show after one season. Set to replace the two are Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, who were announced to join the cast as full-time co-hosts.