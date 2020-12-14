‘Shameless Hall Of Shame’: Showtime Extends Final Season Of ‘Shameless’ With Recap/Original Series

The 11th and final season of Showtime’s signature comedy Shameless is under way, and now it’s getting a hybrid recap/original extension series of sorts. The premium cabler has set Shameless Hall of Shame to premiere Sunday, December 27.

Screenshot via YouTube/Showtime

The six-episode Hall of Shame will feature new, original Shameless scenes juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey during the prior 10 seasons. The first episode will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage. New episodes will be interspersed throughout the final season.

“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” executive producer John Wells said, “and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”

The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship, while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement, and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for. Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.