‘Shameless’: Chelsea Alden To Recur On Season 11 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Alden (13 Reasons Why) is joining the 11th and final season of Showtime’s hit dramedy Shameless in a recurring role.

Alden will play Tish, who works as a cashier at a furniture store, where Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) rescues her from an irate customer.

Starring William H. Macy, the final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship, while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.

Known for her role as Mackenzie on 13 Reasons Why, Alden has appeared in series including The Good Doctor, The Tale, American Horror Story: Roanoke, Grey’s Anatomy, The Ranch, Veep, Jane the Virgin and Speechless. She also executive produced and starred in the short film The Human Project. Alden is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes and SK Management.



Shameless premiered its 11th and final season on Sunday.