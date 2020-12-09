‘Outlander’ & ‘Sex Education’ Among BAFTA Scotland Winners; Leonine TV Deals; Twenty Twenty Hire; Gordon Frost Organisation Acquired — Global Briefs

Outlander Among BAFTA Scotland Winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Scotland (BAFTA Scotland) announced the winners of this year’s British Academy Scotland Awards during a digital ceremony last night. Highlights included Glenda Jackson winning in the Actress Category for Elizabeth Is Missing; Ncuti Gatwa winning this year’s Actor Category for Sex Education; and Stanley Baxter receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award and Phyliss Ironside received the Outstanding Contribution to Craft (in memory of Robert McCann). Guilt won two awards (Television Scripted and Director Fiction); Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming won two awards (Factual Series and Director Factual); and Outlander was the recipient of the Audience Award, in partnership with Screen Scotland, voted for by the British public.

Critical Content, Keshet Pick Up German Format ‘Small Vs. Tall’

Critical Content, the U.S. producer behind MTV’s Catfish, and UK-based Keshet Productions have acquired the rights to make Leonine Studios’ German entertainment format Small Vs. Tall in their respective territories. Deeply Superficial has also optioned the show in France. The format pits children against celebrities in mental or physical challenges showcasing the kids’ talents. Hosted by Kai Pflaume, Small Vs. Tall airs on German public broadcaster Das Erste and regularly attracts up to 6M viewers.

Warner Bros-Owned Twenty Twenty Hires Creative Director

First Dates Twenty Twenty

Warner Bros TV Production UK-owned Twenty Twenty has hired James O’Reilly, the former creative chief at Sky-backed Blast! Films, as its new creative director. O’Reilly will be based in Bristol, where Twenty Twenty will establish new headquarters, and report to Wall To Wall managing director Leanne Klein. O’Reilly’s arrival in spring 2021 follows the departure of former Twenty Twenty CEO Emma Willis last year. The production company is perhaps best known for creating Channel 4’s dating show First Dates.

Oz Theater Company GFO Acquired

Theatre and live entertainment company Crossroads Live (CXL) has acquired The Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO), one of Australia’s leading commercial theater producers. John Frost, CEO, The Gordon Frost Organisation, is Australia’s most prolific and successful theatre producer, having produced almost 200 productions around the world. Major GFO productions include Wicked, Chicago, Grease, Dirty Dancing, and the Broadway smash hit The Book of Mormon. CXL is led by its Chairman and CEO Tom McGrath, its President Dan Miller, and David Ian, a director of CXL and CEO of David Ian Productions, which was acquired by CXL in 2019. Principal DIP productions include international tours of iconic theatrical properties such as Cats, Chicago, and Evita (with GFO and OA) and the forthcoming Jesus Christ Superstar, Waitress and School of Rock.