‘Sex And The City’ Limited Series Reboot Eyed At HBO Max

A Sex and the City reboot is on the cards at HBO Max as a limited series, Deadline has confirmed with sources.

It’s understood that the WarnerMedia-owned platform is working out deals to bring back the classic New York-set fashionista dramedy. We’re hearing that if these deals happen, it’s likely to air as a limited event on streaming platform HBO Max rather than HBO, which aired the original series.

It would mark the latest HBO series to be rebooted after it emerged earlier this month that a True Blood reboot is on the cards and the premium cable network is also bringing back In Treatment.

Sex and the City, which was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s book, starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. The New York Post, which broke the reboot news, reports that Parker, Davis and Nixon are interested but Cattrall — who led this year’s Fox series Filthy Rich — is unlikely to feature.

The half-hour show ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO between 1998-2004. It was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010. A third movie was on the cards but never progressed. Prequel series The Carrie Diaries launched on The CW in 2013, with AnnaSophia Robb playing a young Carrie Bradshaw, and ran for two seasons.